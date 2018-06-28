Floods, landslides in northern Vietnam kill 23, leave 10 missing

Landslides paralyses traffic at many roads in the northern mountainous provinces. Photo by VnExpress/Phuc Truong

Floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains had killed at least 23 people, and left 10 missing as of Thursday morning.

Lai Chau is the worst hit province with 16 dead. Meanwhile, Ha Giang province has lost five residents, according to updates from Vietnam Disaster Management Authority.

While the flood waters have receded from the northern mountainous provinces of Lai Chau, Ha Giang and Lao Cai, many villages and towns have been isolated and rendered unreachable by barricades of mud and stones deposited by multiple landslides.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 80 houses had been swept away and over 700 hectares of rice fields damaged, according to the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control (NDPC).

The total damage in the provinces of Lao Cai, Ha Giang and Lai Chau has been estimated at VND530 billion ($23.2 million).

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong, head of the NDPC, arrived in Lai Chau Province’s Tam Duong District on Tuesday morning to inspect the damage and direct relief operations.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent an urgent document to local authorities urging them to take due steps to prevent further flooding and minimize damage to people and property.

Natural disasters including floods and tropical storms killed more than 390 people across the country last year and caused damage worth nearly VND52.2 trillion ($2.34 billion), according to official figures.