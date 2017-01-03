VnExpress International
Car hits 9 motorbikes in Ho Chi Minh City

By Son Hoa   January 3, 2017 | 10:33 am GMT+7
Motorbikes lie on the street after the multi-vehicle crash in Ho Chi Minh City on Monday. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

The driver, allegedly drunk, only stopped after hitting a tree.

At least five people were severely injured in a Monday crash in Ho Chi Minh City when a speeding car hit nine motorbikes in a row.

The driver, in his 30s and allegedly drunk, had fled the scene before police arrived.

People living along Le Van Luong Street in District 7 said the car was driving at high speed when it collided with a motorbike from behind. It did not slow down but continued to knock out eight other bikes over around 100 meters of road.

Ten people were hit and at least five of them suffered heavy injuries. One of the victims was hit again by a taxi.

Road crashes killed 79 people and injured 54 others across Vietnam during the New Year long weekend that began on Saturday, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

A total of 33 were killed on the New Year’s Day alone, which was way above the daily average of 23.

The driver had fled the scene before police arrived. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

