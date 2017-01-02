33 killed on Vietnamese roads on New Year's Day

Police said there were 34 road traffic accidents on the first day of the year, killing 33 and injuring 22 others.

Within a day, police caught 2,500 traffic offenders and collected VND2.3 billion ($101,000) in fines.

Last year, around 8,600 people were killed in traffic accidents. On average 23 died every day.

The holiday season between the New Year and the Lunar New Year sends millions of people rushing home, often resulting in more traffic accidents.

On New Year's Day last year, the number of fatalities was 23, equal to the average.

Related news:

> Give a Vietnamese driver a phone. Tragedies happen

> Saigon jammed ahead of New Year Holiday

> 23 killed every day on Vietnam's roads this year