Buddhist monk arrested for deadly knife attack at Vietnam temple

Two monks receive medical treatment after a knife fight at their pagoda on Wednesday. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Vy

Police in Ho Chi Minh City have arrested a monk suspected of killing a woman and injuring several other people at a pagoda on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old monk allegedly had an argument with a senior monk at the pagoda in Thu Duc District before he took a knife from the kitchen and attacked the latter, causing serious injuries.

Three other people rushed over to stop him and were wounded.

The four victims were sent to hospital but one of them, a 70-year-old woman, succumbed to injuries. She went to the pagoda that morning for praying.

The country now has around 7 million Buddhist followers, according to the Buddhist Sangha of Vietnam, an association recognized by the government.

