British pilot able to talk, practices walking

The British pilot (C) makes the thumbs-up signal as he practices walking with doctors at HCMC's Cho Ray Hospital, June 15, 2020. Photo courtesy of Cho Ray Hospital.

Dr Nguyen Tri Thuc, director of Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray Hospital, where he has been treated since May 22 for lung infection and kidney failure, said the condition of the 43-year-old is improving.

He has begun to walk with assistance as strength gradually returns to his limbs.

The man can also communicate well verbally with doctors and remembers the passwords for his phone and tablet. His appetite is improving and he eats mashed soup and milk every day, he no longer requires antibiotics as his lungs continue to improve.

He sunbathes every morning and gets physical therapy daily.

Health ministry officials have described his recovery as "miraculous" after experts had earlier prognosticated that he would take weeks to get off the ventilator and recover movement.

First diagnosed on March 18 with Covid-19, the British man, a pilot with Vietnam Airlines, has been in hospital for almost three months now. He was declared cured of the disease on May 20 but only gained consciousness more than a week later.

Vietnam has gone two months without community transmission. Of the 334 people diagnosed with Covid-19 so far, 323 have recovered and the rest are in hospital.