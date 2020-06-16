VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

British pilot able to talk, practices walking

By Le Cam, Le Nga   June 16, 2020 | 01:22 pm GMT+7
British pilot able to talk, practices walking
The British pilot (C) makes the thumbs-up signal as he practices walking with doctors at HCMC's Cho Ray Hospital, June 15, 2020. Photo courtesy of Cho Ray Hospital.

A British pilot, Vietnam's most severely ill Covid-19 patient, has started to practice walking and can communicate verbally, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Dr Nguyen Tri Thuc, director of Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray Hospital, where he has been treated since May 22 for lung infection and kidney failure, said the condition of the 43-year-old is improving.

He has begun to walk with assistance as strength gradually returns to his limbs.

The man can also communicate well verbally with doctors and remembers the passwords for his phone and tablet. His appetite is improving and he eats mashed soup and milk every day, he no longer requires antibiotics as his lungs continue to improve.

He sunbathes every morning and gets physical therapy daily.

Health ministry officials have described his recovery as "miraculous" after experts had earlier prognosticated that he would take weeks to get off the ventilator and recover movement.

First diagnosed on March 18 with Covid-19, the British man, a pilot with Vietnam Airlines, has been in hospital for almost three months now. He was declared cured of the disease on May 20 but only gained consciousness more than a week later.

Vietnam has gone two months without community transmission. Of the 334 people diagnosed with Covid-19 so far, 323 have recovered and the rest are in hospital.

Related News:

Tags:

British pilot

Vietnam Airlines

Covid-19

coronavirus crisis

community transmission

Cho Ray Hospital

 

Read more

Vietnamese Covid-19 patient stages rapid recovery in three days

Vietnamese Covid-19 patient stages rapid recovery in three days

Community lends hand to protect endangered douc langurs

Community lends hand to protect endangered douc langurs

Vietnamese woman has second Covid-19 relapse

Vietnamese woman has second Covid-19 relapse

Man spends $225,000 on fake meteorites

Man spends $225,000 on fake meteorites

Vietnam's bat farms, rat trade sites represent high coronavirus transmission risk: study

Vietnam's bat farms, rat trade sites represent high coronavirus transmission risk: study

Vietjet plane skidded 650 meters off runway: report

Vietjet plane skidded 650 meters off runway: report

On Vietnam’s southern coast, a cemetery for whales

On Vietnam’s southern coast, a cemetery for whales

Vietnam grants special entry for 331 Chinese workers

Vietnam grants special entry for 331 Chinese workers

 
go to top