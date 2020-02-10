VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Brit arrested after Saigon convenience store raid

By Nhat Vy   February 10, 2020 | 05:24 pm GMT+7

Saigon police arrested John David Ablett for robbing a convenience store in HCMC's downtown District 1 on Sunday.

John David Ablett (C) is held at a police station in District 1, HCMC, February 9, 2020. Photo courtesy of HCMC Police.

John David Ablett (C) is held at a police station in District 1, HCMC, February 9, 2020. Photo courtesy of HCMC Police.

Ablett, 44, visited the store on Nguyen Trai Street at midnight. Discovering Luong My Linh, 25, to be the only staff member on duty, he used a 20 cm knife to force VND3 million ($128) out of the cash register.

When the culprit left the store, Linh called the police, who apprehended him soon after.

At the station, Ablett admitted targeting 24 hour convenience stores due to financial difficulties.

The investigation remains underway.

Vietnam has thousands of convenience stores, mostly in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Among these, many are open 24 hours, with just one or two employees working in the late hours, protected by no guards.

Related News:
Tags: Ho Chi Minh City British robbery police convenience stores foreigners public safety crimes
 
Read more
Vietnam discharges three more nCoV patients

Vietnam discharges three more nCoV patients

Saigon rail hub sharpens nCoV offensive

Saigon rail hub sharpens nCoV offensive

Vietnam improves position in global military ranking

Vietnam improves position in global military ranking

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

 
go to top