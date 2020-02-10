Brit arrested after Saigon convenience store raid

John David Ablett (C) is held at a police station in District 1, HCMC, February 9, 2020. Photo courtesy of HCMC Police.

Ablett, 44, visited the store on Nguyen Trai Street at midnight. Discovering Luong My Linh, 25, to be the only staff member on duty, he used a 20 cm knife to force VND3 million ($128) out of the cash register.

When the culprit left the store, Linh called the police, who apprehended him soon after.

At the station, Ablett admitted targeting 24 hour convenience stores due to financial difficulties.

The investigation remains underway.

Vietnam has thousands of convenience stores, mostly in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Among these, many are open 24 hours, with just one or two employees working in the late hours, protected by no guards.