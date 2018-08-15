VnExpress International
Body of Norwegian man found in river in central Vietnam

By Vo Thanh   August 15, 2018 | 09:24 pm GMT+7

Police in Hue found the body of a Norwegian tourist in the Perfume River on Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as a 31-year-old man but his name has yet to be disclosed.

People in Hue, a popular tourist destination in Vietnam, said they spotted an unidentified motorbike and backpack at the area near the hill overlooking the Perfume River a day before the body was found naked.

Local police rush to the scene to pick up the body of the dead foreigner on the Perfume River in central Hue. Photo by Huong Ngu

The backpack contained identification papers.

Police have taken steps to conduct an autopsy to identify the cause of death. No further initial information has been revealed.

Tags: Norwegian tourist Perfume River central Vietnam Hue Vong Canh Hill
 
