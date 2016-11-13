VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Biggest supermoon in nearly 70 years shines over Vietnam

By VnExpress   November 13, 2016 | 05:25 pm GMT+7

This is the closest the moon will get to earth until 2034.

People in Vietnam will be able to see a record-breaking supermoon brightening up the night sky on Monday evening.

The supersized moon, an astrological phenomenon wherein the moon appears 14 percent closer to earth and 30 percent brighter than usual, will be visible at around 8:52 p.m., Hanoi time.

The November full moon is the closest full moon since 1948, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Vu The Hoang, chairman of Hanoi Amateur Astronomers, said the event isn’t particularly rare because full moons occur near perigee every 13 months and 18 days.

He added that the moon will look full and bright on the nights of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Vietnam.

The supermoon will create higher-than-usual tides due to gravity, but it will not cause tsunamis, Dang Vu Tuan Son, chairman of the Vietnam Astronomy and Cosmology Association, told Vietnam News Agency.

"When the moon is near the horizon, it can look unnaturally large when viewed through trees, buildings, or other foreground objects," said NASA. "The effect is an optical illusion, but that fact doesn’t take away from the experience.”

Related news:

Stunning sun halo makes special appearance over the sky in Vietnam

Stunning photographs show a total solar eclipse

Tags: supermoon Vietnam
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top