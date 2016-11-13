Biggest supermoon in nearly 70 years shines over Vietnam

People in Vietnam will be able to see a record-breaking supermoon brightening up the night sky on Monday evening.

The supersized moon, an astrological phenomenon wherein the moon appears 14 percent closer to earth and 30 percent brighter than usual, will be visible at around 8:52 p.m., Hanoi time.

The November full moon is the closest full moon since 1948, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Vu The Hoang, chairman of Hanoi Amateur Astronomers, said the event isn’t particularly rare because full moons occur near perigee every 13 months and 18 days.

He added that the moon will look full and bright on the nights of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Vietnam.

The supermoon will create higher-than-usual tides due to gravity, but it will not cause tsunamis, Dang Vu Tuan Son, chairman of the Vietnam Astronomy and Cosmology Association, told Vietnam News Agency.

"When the moon is near the horizon, it can look unnaturally large when viewed through trees, buildings, or other foreground objects," said NASA. "The effect is an optical illusion, but that fact doesn’t take away from the experience.”

