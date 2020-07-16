VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Bids invited for five sections of North-South Expressway

By Anh Duy   July 16, 2020 | 12:46 pm GMT+7
Bids invited for five sections of North-South Expressway
A section of the La Son - Tuy Loan Expressway, connecting Thua-Thien Hue Province with Da Nang City, which will be linked to the North-South Expressway. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh.

The Transport Ministry has invited bids for construction of five sections of the North-South Expressway in the form of public-private partnership.

Its public-private partnership department said the bids can be submitted from now through September, and the ministry expects to negotiate to sign contracts with investors by December.

Successful bidders have six months to acquire funding. Work on the five projects is expected to begin early next year. Local governments are speeding up land acquisition for them, the department added.

The five to be built under PPP mode are part of a total of 11 that will comprise the eastern cluster of the North-South Expressway, which is among the national top priority projects for upgrading Vietnam’s outdated infrastructure.

The other six are state-funded, of these three have seen construction underway.

The five sections include the Highway 45-Nghi Son (45 km), Nghi Son-Dien Chau (50 km) and Dien Chau-Bai Vot (50 km), Nha Trang-Cam Lam (29 km) and Cam Lam-Vinh Hao (91 km).

The total cost of the 11 projects is estimated at VND100.8 trillion ($4.3 billion), with VND78.46 trillion ($3.3 billion) coming from public funds.

The North-South Expressway covers 2,109 kilometers, extending from the northern mountainous province of Lang Son, which borders China to the southernmost province of Ca Mau. Once completed, it will be the main traffic artery connecting either end of the country.

The National Assembly in June passed the Public-Private Partnership Law which allows the government to share financial risks with companies in PPP projects.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam North South Expressway

investors

 

Read more

Two men wanted for Hanoi bank robbery

Two men wanted for Hanoi bank robbery

Vietnam records 11 more Covid-19 community transmissions

Vietnam records 11 more Covid-19 community transmissions

Companies exploit priority immigration, allow nonexperts entry to Vietnam

Companies exploit priority immigration, allow nonexperts entry to Vietnam

Three reporters in the soup over alleged extortion

Three reporters in the soup over alleged extortion

Vietnam drug kingpin, four accomplices sentenced to death

Vietnam drug kingpin, four accomplices sentenced to death

New, more infectious coronavirus strain responsible for Da Nang transmission

New, more infectious coronavirus strain responsible for Da Nang transmission

Nearly 900 test Covid-19 negative as screening ramped up in affected localities

Nearly 900 test Covid-19 negative as screening ramped up in affected localities

Localities screen Da Nang arrivals as Covid-19 infections resume

Localities screen Da Nang arrivals as Covid-19 infections resume

 
go to top