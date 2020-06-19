VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Government to partly underwrite revenue risks for private investors in infrastructure

By Dat Nguyen   June 19, 2020 | 08:09 pm GMT+7
Government to partly underwrite revenue risks for private investors in infrastructure
A vehicle passes through a toll booth in Cai Lay District, southern Tien Giang Province. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The National Assembly has passed the Public-Private Partnership Law which allows the government to share financial risks with companies in public infrastructure projects.

The law will allow for a 25 percent band on either side of targeted revenues in a public-private partnership (PPP) project, and its provisions will only kick in if that is breached.

Thus, if a private company’s revenues fall by more than 25 percent from the agreed amount, it will receive 50 percent of the difference from the government as indemnification.

Whereas, if the revenue exceeds the projected amount by more than 25 percent, the company will have to hand over half the excess amount to the government. 

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said with the law the government seeks to attract greater private sector participation in infrastructure development to reduce the pressure on public funds.

The law will take effect on January 1, 2021.

Foreign businesses have said that PPP projects in Vietnam are too risky and the government should protect investors by ensuring a reasonable return on their investment.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam PPP laws

public private partnership

government share risks

private investors

 

Read more

VN-Index kicks week off in the green

VN-Index kicks week off in the green

Lawmakers okay public funding for three national expressway sections

Lawmakers okay public funding for three national expressway sections

Vietnam delays hike in public sector wages

Vietnam delays hike in public sector wages

Incentives to boost affordable apartment supply

Incentives to boost affordable apartment supply

VN-Index shoots straight up just before session-end

VN-Index shoots straight up just before session-end

National Assembly green-lights tax cut for businesses

National Assembly green-lights tax cut for businesses

GDP growth forecast upgraded after early lockdown ease

GDP growth forecast upgraded after early lockdown ease

VN-Index edges up in quiet session

VN-Index edges up in quiet session

 
go to top