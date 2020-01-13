VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Australian man caught robbing Saigon language center

By Quoc Thang   January 13, 2020 | 06:36 pm GMT+7
Australian man caught robbing Saigon language center
An Australian man is being held by HCMC police for robbing money at an English language center. Illustration photo by VnExpress.

An Australian man is being investigated for robbing VND150 million ($6,490) from an English language center in downtown HCMC.

The robbery took place last Friday at the Compass English language center on Tran Quoc Thao Street in District 3, police said Monday.

Jackson Warren Nicholson, 49, came to the center while a female staff was counting cash on the third floor. He jerked the tray of money from her and put it into his backpack. When the woman shouted for help and tried to hold the man, he pulled out a screwdriver and threatened to stab her.

Then, as he ran down the stairs, he was captured by the center’s security guards who handed him over to local police.

Nicholson told the police that he had committed the robbery because he had lost his passport and had no money to spend. He was staying at a hotel on De Tham Street in District 1's famous backpacker area. Further details were not revealed.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s southern metropolis, received over 8.6 million foreign visitors in 2019, up 13 percent year-on-year, according to the municipal tourism department.

Related News:
Tags: Jackson Warren Nicholson robbery HCMC robbing foreigners in HCMC street crimes
 
Read more
Wives and other ruses to avoid drunk-driving fines

Wives and other ruses to avoid drunk-driving fines

Leading Saigon hospital springs elaborate Tet surprise on patients

Leading Saigon hospital springs elaborate Tet surprise on patients

20 investigated for murder in clash with Hanoi police

20 investigated for murder in clash with Hanoi police

Property developer arrested in southern Vietnam for scamming customers

Property developer arrested in southern Vietnam for scamming customers

Former Da Nang leaders jailed over land management violations

Former Da Nang leaders jailed over land management violations

Weather thumbs nose at green thumb gardeners, but Hanoi blooms

Weather thumbs nose at green thumb gardeners, but Hanoi blooms

101 hospitalized during school trip with food poisoning

101 hospitalized during school trip with food poisoning

Ministry advises protection steps against pneumonia virus from China

Ministry advises protection steps against pneumonia virus from China

 
go to top