Another lucky Sunday brings Vietnam's fourth jackpot winner

Vietlott, the operator of an American-style lottery, announced that someone won VND56 billion (over $2.5 million) on Sunday, just days after a $2.9 million jackpot.

The winning numbers, according to website of the state-owned company, are 09 – 23 – 33 – 38 – 41 – 42.

A screenshot from the website of the Vietnam Computerized Lottery One Member Limited Liability Company (Vietlott).

The draw represents the fourth winner since mid-October.

In January, Vietlott signed an exclusive 18-year contract with Malaysian conglomerate Berjaya to launch computerized a computerized lottery.

The Mega 6/45 is the company's first foray into the market and will be followed by other services.

The name Mega 6/45 explains it all: players select six numbers from 1 to 45 and win a jackpot that starts at VND12 billion ($538,000) by matching all six numbers from the draw. Each ticket costs VND10,000 (40 cents).

The jackpot prize will keep growing until there is a winner. The odds of winning have been estimated at around one in 8.14 million.

Vietnam generally does not allow its citizens to gamble, but lottery tickets are popular across the country.

Traditional lottery tickets in Vietnam have predetermined numbers printed on them, with the highest prize set at VND1.5 billion ($65,900).

Facing tough competition from Vietlott’s Mega game, the companies behind these traditional tickets have decided to raise the top prize by 33 percent to VND2 billion, starting next year.

Vietnam's average annual income was around $2,100 last year, according to the World Bank.

