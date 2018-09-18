American has heart attack on Vietnam plane, in stable health now

An aircraft of Jetstar Pacific is seen in a file photo by Reuters.

A Jetstar Pacific flight from Thailand to Saigon had to make an emergency landing last Saturday after an American passenger suffered a heart attack.

As the plane was preparing to land, the American, whose identity and age were not released, felt chest pain and found it difficult to breathe. He had a history of heart disease, but did not have any medication with him.

There were four doctors on the same flight. Airline staff and passengers helped bring the man to a more spacious seat row for emergency treatment.

The captain also requested the control station to permit an emergency landing. An ambulance quickly transferred the patient to the nearest hospital after the plane landed.

The patient is now is stable health and has been released from the hospital, local reports said.

According to aviation policy, guests with history of heart disease and high blood pressure must present doctor’s consent prior to boarding.

Another Jetstar Pacific flight from Da Nang to Ho Chi Minh City on May 16 had to turn around in order to transfer a pregnant Czech woman to a hospital.