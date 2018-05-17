VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese flight delayed to send pregnant Czech woman to hospital

By Nguyen Dong   May 17, 2018 | 03:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese flight delayed to send pregnant Czech woman to hospital
A Jetstar flight from Da Nang to Ho Chi Minh City was delayed for two hours on Wednesday as a pregnant woman was in need of urgent medical care. Photo by VnExpress

The passenger kept saying 'baby' as she was bleeding heavily.

A Vietnamese aircraft turned back to the runway on Wednesday as a pregnant Czech woman was bleeding and in need of urgent medical care while it was about to take off.

The Jetstar Pacific aircraft was leaving Da Nang airport in central Vietnam for Ho Chi Minh City when the passenger stood up and signaled that she needed to use the toilet.

She repeatedly said “baby” and started bleeding heavily. The airline staffs notified the captain to make an emergency stop. The crew then asked the airport's ground service staff for assistance to rush the woman to a hospital.

Doctors said the passenger was 11 weeks pregnant and showed signs of miscarriage. She became stable on Thursday although doctors are still monitorning the fetal status.

The Jetstar flight took off nearly two hours late at 9:43 a.m. on Wendesday. The airline said it has given the woman and her husband tickets for a next flight for free.

Related News:
Tags: passenger baby Jetstar Pacific Czech aircraft Da Nang
 
Read more
Captain Sidewalk hits Saigon streets again

Captain Sidewalk hits Saigon streets again

Drastic plastic: Vietnam beach awash with tide of blue waste

Drastic plastic: Vietnam beach awash with tide of blue waste

Formula One excited by Vietnam possibilities, says chief executive

Formula One excited by Vietnam possibilities, says chief executive

HCMC's deputy leader to face punishments over approval of cheap public land sale

HCMC's deputy leader to face punishments over approval of cheap public land sale

Vietnam Party watchdog fingers information ministers for $307 million loss in TV acquisition

Vietnam Party watchdog fingers information ministers for $307 million loss in TV acquisition

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

 
go to top