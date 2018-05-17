Vietnamese flight delayed to send pregnant Czech woman to hospital

A Jetstar flight from Da Nang to Ho Chi Minh City was delayed for two hours on Wednesday as a pregnant woman was in need of urgent medical care. Photo by VnExpress

A Vietnamese aircraft turned back to the runway on Wednesday as a pregnant Czech woman was bleeding and in need of urgent medical care while it was about to take off.

The Jetstar Pacific aircraft was leaving Da Nang airport in central Vietnam for Ho Chi Minh City when the passenger stood up and signaled that she needed to use the toilet.

She repeatedly said “baby” and started bleeding heavily. The airline staffs notified the captain to make an emergency stop. The crew then asked the airport's ground service staff for assistance to rush the woman to a hospital.

Doctors said the passenger was 11 weeks pregnant and showed signs of miscarriage. She became stable on Thursday although doctors are still monitorning the fetal status.

The Jetstar flight took off nearly two hours late at 9:43 a.m. on Wendesday. The airline said it has given the woman and her husband tickets for a next flight for free.