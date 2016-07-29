VnExpress International
Amateur footage captures cyclone tearing down Vietnam street

By Nhung Nhung   July 29, 2016 | 05:24 pm GMT+7
Roofs were ripped off and buildings destroyed as Typhoon Mirinae battered Vietnam.

A video capturing an end-of-the-world like moment when a typhoon torn down roofs and booths in a market has drawn over 200,000 views and thousands of shares on Facebook.

According to the date and time displayed on the screen, the clip was recorded on the afternoon of July 28, 2016, when Typhoon Mirinae swept through northern Vietnam. It is believed to have happened at Yen Phong Industrial Zone in Bac Ninh Province.

Tip: skip to 0:37 for the drama.

> 2 dead, 1 missing as typhoon-triggered downpours punish northern Vietnam

> After Mirinae, another typhoon brews over South China Sea

Tags: Mirinae Typhoon hanoi vietnam
 
