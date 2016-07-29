Amateur footage captures cyclone tearing down Vietnam street

A video capturing an end-of-the-world like moment when a typhoon torn down roofs and booths in a market has drawn over 200,000 views and thousands of shares on Facebook.

According to the date and time displayed on the screen, the clip was recorded on the afternoon of July 28, 2016, when Typhoon Mirinae swept through northern Vietnam. It is believed to have happened at Yen Phong Industrial Zone in Bac Ninh Province.

Tip: skip to 0:37 for the drama.

