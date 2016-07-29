VnExpress International
After Mirinae, another typhoon brews over South China Sea

By Pham Huong   July 29, 2016 | 04:11 pm GMT+7
Photo from Westernpacificweather

The depression is forecast to turn into a typhoon within two days.

A newly formed tropical depression off the Philippines is forecast to be upgraded to the second tropical storm of the season in the South China Sea (known as the East Sea in Vietnam), shortly after the first typhoon of the year hit northern Vietnam.

At 7 a.m. Friday, the low pressure system was detected off the coast of the Phillippines moving northwest at speed of 15-20 kilometers per hour and picking up strength. Weather forecasting agencies expect the depression to turn into a typhoon within two days and head to the South China Sea.

Typhoon Mirinae formed on July 26 and made landfall in the northern provinces of Nam Dinh and Ninh Binh at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, triggering heavy rains with gusts of wind blowing up to 90 kilometer per hour.

Although it was not regarded as a strong typhoon, Mirinae caused significant damage in Vietnam, according to reports from local authorities. The typhoon felled trees and brought traffic to a halt on many roads in the capital city of Hanoi, leaving two dead and many injured.

A fishermen has been reported missing in Thanh Hoa; more than 1400 houses were damaged; 12 ships sank, mostly in Nam Dinh; over 196,000 hectares (484,327 acres) of paddy fields were affected; and more than 5,000 trees were felled, mostly in Hanoi,

Vietnam is hit by an average of eight to 10 tropical storms between July and October every year, which often cause heavy material and human losses.

Tags: South China Sea typhoon Mirinae Vietnam Phillippines
