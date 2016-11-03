VnExpress International
Alleged meth smuggler arrested in central Vietnam

By Toan Dao   November 3, 2016 | 10:45 am GMT+7
Xong Tong Xo was arrested on November 1, 2016 for allegedly attempting to smuggle methamphetamine tablets from Laos. Photo courtesy of Cong an Thanh pho Ho Chi Minh (Ho Chi Minh City Police) news site

3,600 methamphetamine tablets were seized during the bust.

Border guards in the central province of Ha Tinh have arrested a Vietnamese man for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine tablets from Laos.

Xong Tong Xo, 38, from Ky Son District, was caught with 3,600 meth tablets on Tuesday, the Voice of Vietnam news site reported Wednesday.

Xo said he bought the drug from an unidentified man in Laos.

In March of this year, a bilateral taskforce arrested three Laotian men in the central province of Quang Tri.

The men were caught with 42,000 meth tablets and over a kilogram of heroin.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Despite numerous state executions of drug runners, trafficking continues in border areas.

