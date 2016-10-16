Meth-smuggling Cambodians arrested in Vietnam

Border guards in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai arrested two Cambodians on Saturday for allegedly smuggling one kilogram of methamphetamine into Vietnam.

The men, aged 29 and 40, were caught carrying the drugs across the border at around 8 a.m.

Officials said the drug bust was the biggest ever made in the province.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Although the laws have been strictly enforced with capital punishment handed down regularly, drug running continues in border areas.

Related news:

> Three Vietnamese face death for trafficking meth

> Six Malaysians, eight Chinese arrested in A$200 mln Australian meth bust