VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Three Vietnamese face death for trafficking meth

By Viet Dung   October 6, 2016 | 01:15 pm GMT+7
Three Vietnamese face death for trafficking meth
Vietnam's tough laws have not managed to stop drug trafficking crimes from getting rampant. Photo by Vietnam Plus

The ring mailed five kilos from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City using an express courier in April 2015.

A court in Hanoi sentenced three Vietnamese to death for mailing five kilograms of methamphetamine from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, last year.

Dam Trong Thang, 53, Hoang Bich Ngoc, 31, and Nguyen Huy Thong, 34, received the death penalty for drug trafficking. Ta Chung Thanh, 25, received a life sentence for the same crime; another woman received 18-months imprisonment for failing to report the criminal activity.

Investigators say Thang and Thong first met in March 2015.

Roughly a month later, Thang gave Ngoc VND670 million (approximately $30,000) and told him to use it to buy methamphetamine from Thong and Thanh in Hanoi.

Once in the capital, Ngoc parcelled the drugs out and express mailed them to Ho Chi Minh City. Thong and Ngoc were stopped with thousands of ecstasy pills at Noi Bai Airport in late April 2015.

Investigators say Thang has ties to another drug ring currently being investigated in HCMC.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Related news:

Vietnam drug kingpin, 8 henchmen get death sentence for heroin smuggling

Vietnamese cop shot during drug raid at Laos border

Tags: Vietnam drug trafficking crimes
Read more
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

 
go to top