Three Vietnamese face death for trafficking meth

Vietnam's tough laws have not managed to stop drug trafficking crimes from getting rampant. Photo by Vietnam Plus

A court in Hanoi sentenced three Vietnamese to death for mailing five kilograms of methamphetamine from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, last year.

Dam Trong Thang, 53, Hoang Bich Ngoc, 31, and Nguyen Huy Thong, 34, received the death penalty for drug trafficking. Ta Chung Thanh, 25, received a life sentence for the same crime; another woman received 18-months imprisonment for failing to report the criminal activity.

Investigators say Thang and Thong first met in March 2015.

Roughly a month later, Thang gave Ngoc VND670 million (approximately $30,000) and told him to use it to buy methamphetamine from Thong and Thanh in Hanoi.

Once in the capital, Ngoc parcelled the drugs out and express mailed them to Ho Chi Minh City. Thong and Ngoc were stopped with thousands of ecstasy pills at Noi Bai Airport in late April 2015.

Investigators say Thang has ties to another drug ring currently being investigated in HCMC.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

