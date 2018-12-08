AFF Cup: Vietnamese carriers add flights to Malaysia

Vietnam glowed bright red after the men’s team stormed emphatically into the final of the AFF Cup Thursday night. Fans carry everything that can make loud noises, like a spoon to bang on a tray. Photo by VnExpress

All carriers with routes to Malaysia are preparing additional flights for the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final that will be held in Malaysia.

Vietnam Airlines will have more than 1,100 seats on flights from Vietnam to Malaysia on December 11, the carrier announced after Vietnam’s men’s national football team advanced to the finals.

The national carrier aims to put on one or two extra flights on each route, specifically from major cities Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang to Kuala Lumpur.

The airline will consider adding even more flights to meet the demands of Vietnamese football fans, the carrier announced.

The flights, which deploy the Airbus A321 aircraft, are expected to depart from Vietnam in the morning and return the same night.

Malaysia-based budget carrier AirAsia also plans to add 20 extra flights for football fans to watch the finals of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, CEO Tony Fernandes said on December 6.

Package tours

Travel agencies have also prepared package tours to Malaysia on December 11.

A representative of Blue Sky, a travel agency in Vietnam, said: "70 percent of the tickets to Malaysia have been sold in one morning."

Their one-day tour price ranges from VND13.9 million ($597.63) for travelers from Hanoi, including return air ticket, match ticket, tour guide, meals and transportation costs.

"The demand is super high," said Truong Thi Thu Giang, representative of the Vietravel travel agency. The company plans to enable 1,000 customers to watch the final.

Vietnam football fans can also book direct flights to Kuala Lumpur with Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air and Vietjet Air.

The Vietnam men’s football team has officially advanced to the final of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 after defeating the Philipines in both legs of the semi-final with identical scores of 2-1.

The team will face Malaysia in the first leg of the final on December 11 at Bukit Jalil national stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The second leg of the final between two teams will take place in My Dinh national stadium in Hanoi on December 15.