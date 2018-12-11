AFF Cup final: Saigon mobilizes police, imposes traffic restrictions

Traffic is jammed in Saigon as people parade on the streets to celebrate Vietnam's successful run at the AFF Cup. Photo by VnExpress/Nhu Quynh

Saigon authorities have said that the measures will be in force on Tuesday and Saturday.

The city’s Department of Transport announced Tuesday that taxis and similar ride-hailing services that employ cars with less than nine seats, like Grab, would have restricted access to Districts 1, 3 and 5 from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

Heavy vehicles like trucks will be banned from entering the districts from 10 p.m. on Tuesday and Saturday nights to midnight.

HCMC police would also mobilize all forces to patrol the streets, especially near cafés and other gathering places, to maintain order before, during and after the AFF Cup final match Tuesday and Saturday nights.

"People should not gather in large numbers on the streets or stop their vehicles to celebrate because it might result in traffic congestion," said a representative of the HCMC Department of Transport.

Over the last few weeks, Vietnam has been gripped by football fever as its men’s national team battled its way to the finals of the AFF Cup, where it will fight Malaysia for top honors.

After every match that Vietnam has won, hundreds of thousands of fans have taken to the streets, waving flags, lighting flares and honking horns in jubilance.

So far, Vietnam’s national team has gone unbeaten in 14 matches, with seven draws and seven wins, the longest active unbeaten streak in international football, according to Fox Sports.

The celebrations have blocked roads and paralyzed vehicles in many central districts. The same scenario has been sketched in Hanoi and other major cities.

The first leg of the final will begin at 7:45 p.m. at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Malaysia today, while the second leg will begin 7:30 p.m. at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on Saturday.

Both matches will be broadcast live on national television channels. VnExpress International will also provide live updates of both matches, so stay tuned.