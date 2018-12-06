Vietnam buries past ghosts, storms into AFF Cup finals

The volcano of joy erupted afresh as all of Vietnam celebrated the men’s football team’s latest victory, Thursday night.

From Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the man on the street, Vietnam was cock-a-hoop over the 2-1 second leg semifinal victory over the Philippines at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.

Nguyen Quang Hai scored in the 83rd minute thanks to a beautiful tap-in by Phan Van Duc. Three minutes later, Nguyen Cong Phuong doubled the score after dribbling past Philippines' defenders.

The Philippines shortened the gap as James Younghusband scored in the 89th minute, but not enough to advance.

The victory meant Vietnam booked a berth in the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 with 4-2 semifinal aggregate.

They will play the first leg of the finals away in Malaysia on December 11, and the second leg at home in Hanoi on December 15.