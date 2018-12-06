AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final

In Saigon, fans also light up the flares.

A fan in Saigon raising the banner says: "Vietnam, the Champion!"

A man brings out his puppy to celebrate.

Trực tiếp tại sân vận động Mỹ ĐÌnh

Just married: The bride and the broom join the fun.

The streets quickly turn red with flags waving and horns honking.

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final Mừng chiến thắng ở Vũng Tàu

On Hanoi's Hang Bai Street, people have already started the party.

96 year-old Nguyen Thi Su brings out the drums on Hanoi's Phan Boi Chau Street.

Not just Hanoi, central Hue City is also dyed in red.

The volcano of joy erupted afresh as all of Vietnam celebrated the men’s football team’s latest victory.

Vietnam booked a berth in the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 with 4-2 semifinal aggregate over the Philippines.

They will play the first leg of the finals away in Malaysia on December 11, and the second leg at home in Hanoi on December 15.