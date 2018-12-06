VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final

By Staff reporters   December 6, 2018 | 09:46 pm GMT+7

Vietnam glowed bright red after the men’s team stormed emphatically into the final of the AFF Cup Thursday night.

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final
AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final - 1

In Saigon, fans also light up the flares.

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final - 2

A fan in Saigon raising the banner says: "Vietnam, the Champion!"

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final - 3

A man brings out his puppy to celebrate.

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final - 4

Just married: The bride and the broom join the fun.

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final - 5

The streets quickly turn red with flags waving and horns honking.

Mừng chiến thắng ở Vũng Tàu
 
 

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final - 6

On Hanoi's Hang Bai Street, people have already started the party.

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final - 7

96 year-old Nguyen Thi Su brings out the drums on Hanoi's Phan Boi Chau Street.

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final - 8

Not just Hanoi, central Hue City is also dyed in red.

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final - 9

The volcano of joy erupted afresh as all of Vietnam celebrated the men’s football team’s latest victory.

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final - 10
AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final - 11

Vietnam booked a berth in the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 with 4-2 semifinal aggregate over the Philippines.

They will play the first leg of the finals away in Malaysia on December 11, and the second leg at home in Hanoi on December 15.

Related News:
Tags: AFF Cup Vietnam Hanoi final football
 
Read more
AFF Cup: Hanoi all agog as Vietnam plays the Philippines for final birth

AFF Cup: Hanoi all agog as Vietnam plays the Philippines for final birth

Hanoi deploys 1,000 plus police force for Vietnam-Philippines clash

Hanoi deploys 1,000 plus police force for Vietnam-Philippines clash

Four injured in Saigon as car mows down motorbikes

Four injured in Saigon as car mows down motorbikes

Two men arrested for threatening, attempted assault of Thai flight attendant

Two men arrested for threatening, attempted assault of Thai flight attendant

Vietnam among hardest hit by cryptomining attacks: security bulletin

Vietnam among hardest hit by cryptomining attacks: security bulletin

Facebook’s country director in Vietnam resigns

Facebook’s country director in Vietnam resigns

AFF Cup: Take nothing for granted, coach tells Vietnamese team

AFF Cup: Take nothing for granted, coach tells Vietnamese team

 
go to top