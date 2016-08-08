A long time to wait: 'Sex and the City' quietly returns to Vietnam

“Sex and the City” - the American series documenting a group of New York women’s sex lives - returned to VTV2 unannounced at 10:45 p.m. on August 1.

In October 2014, “Sex and the City” was aired for the first time on VTV2, the educational channel of state-run Vietnam Television.

The decision to air the series created mixed reaction from the audience in a country that is still dominated by Confucian social mores.

The proponents argued that it was time to change public views on sex education in Vietnam, while the opponents based their reasoning on the difference in culture and attitude between East and West. Some even went the extra mile, advising against the screening of adult content amid soaring abortion rates among adolescents.

On the other hand, many expressed disappointment over the over-censoring and cutting of sensitive scenes.

Following complaints, in December 2014 VTV2 decided to pull the plug on the series just after six episodes.

“VTV has stopped airing 'Sex and the City' due to various reasons. Once the series is back, VTV will make an announcement,” Nguyen Ha Nam, a senior managing editor of VTV, said back then.

So far VTV has failed to give any explanation for putting the Emmy-winning show back on the air.

"Sex and the City" is a rom-com television series produced by HBO. The series was aired in the U.S. from 1998 to 2004, spanning 94 episodes. It was listed by Time magazine in the 100 best series of all time.

