VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

9 live pangolins spared in central Vietnam

By Hoang Tao, Thuy Ngan   December 18, 2019 | 05:22 pm GMT+7
9 live pangolins spared in central Vietnam
Nine live pangolins are found inside bags on a car in Quang Tri Province, December 17, 2019. Still from video footage by VnExpress.

Nine members of the endangered pangolin found in a car in central Quang Tri Province Tuesday are currently in safe-keeping.

Driven by Dinh Van Thai and Nguyen Thi Thuy, the vehicle was carrying the pangolins around the province looking for customers. The animals were found tied in bags and hidden in the truck and under the back seats.

They were bought from some local people, Thuy revealed.

It's not clear whether the authorities will hold the pangolins as exhibits for further investigation, or transfer them to a conservation center soon.

Trafficking of pangolins is not rare in Vietnam, where they are legally protected and categorized endangered. The defenseless animals are sought after locally, and in neighboring countries for their meat and the alleged medicinal properties of their scales.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Quang Tri pangolin wildlife wildlife trafficking
 
Read more
Pollution-hit Hanoi resorts to water trucks to wash away dust

Pollution-hit Hanoi resorts to water trucks to wash away dust

US promises to help Vietnam clean up marine plastic pollution

US promises to help Vietnam clean up marine plastic pollution

Cambodia a top trafficking destination for Vietnamese surrogate mothers

Cambodia a top trafficking destination for Vietnamese surrogate mothers

EVN denies Hanoi air pollution caused by coal-fired power plants

EVN denies Hanoi air pollution caused by coal-fired power plants

Scam-hit Hanoi hospital now suspected of faking HIV test results

Scam-hit Hanoi hospital now suspected of faking HIV test results

Eight Vietnam universities find place in world’s top 2,500 list

Eight Vietnam universities find place in world’s top 2,500 list

Air pollution: Hanoi authorities mute on 'silent assassin'

Air pollution: Hanoi authorities mute on 'silent assassin'

Vietnam's southernmost province steadily loses land to erosion

Vietnam's southernmost province steadily loses land to erosion

 
go to top