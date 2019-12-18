9 live pangolins spared in central Vietnam

Nine live pangolins are found inside bags on a car in Quang Tri Province, December 17, 2019. Still from video footage by VnExpress.

Driven by Dinh Van Thai and Nguyen Thi Thuy, the vehicle was carrying the pangolins around the province looking for customers. The animals were found tied in bags and hidden in the truck and under the back seats.

They were bought from some local people, Thuy revealed.

It's not clear whether the authorities will hold the pangolins as exhibits for further investigation, or transfer them to a conservation center soon.

Trafficking of pangolins is not rare in Vietnam, where they are legally protected and categorized endangered. The defenseless animals are sought after locally, and in neighboring countries for their meat and the alleged medicinal properties of their scales.