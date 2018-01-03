VnExpress International
5 road workers hit and killed by car in Vietnam

By Phuong Son, Duc Hung   January 3, 2018 | 09:36 am GMT+7
A damaged car is left on the street in Ha Giang after deadly hitting five road workers on Tuesday. Photo by K.T.

They were setting up a street divider when a speeding car hit them.

A car struck and killed five road workers in the northern province of Ha Giang on Tuesday afternoon, a tragic incident that has prompted a top government leader to push for investigation.

The four-seat car crashed into the group of workers, between 25 and 49 years old, as they were setting up the street divider at 3 p.m.

Two of the victims died on the spot and three others succumbed to heavy injuries soon after that.

Media reports said the car was speeding and lost control. The vehicle was badly damaged but the driver escaped.

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has sent condolences to the victims’ families and ordered a criminal investigation. It’s not immediately clear if the workers received proper protection on the street.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death in Vietnam that kills an average of one person every hour.

