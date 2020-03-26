26 patients in Vietnam test Covid-19 negative

Covid-19 patients are being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, March 24, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Two received negative results thrice, five tested negative twice while 19 others did so once.

The two patients who tested negative three times in a row are a 70-year-old British woman infected with the virus while touring Lao Cai, home to the northern highlands resort town of Sa Pa, and 26-year-old Nguyen Hong Nhung, a Hanoi woman who was confirmed infected four days after she returned from London.

Both are being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi. It remains unclear whether they are eligible to be discharged or not.

Under Health Ministry regulations, a person infected with the novel coronavirus is deemed healthy once she/he shows no sign of fever for three days and tests negative twice in three days. Other signs include improved clinical symptoms, overall stable status and vital signs, normal organ function and improved chest X-ray readings.

The five patients who showed negative results for the second time are a 67-year-old Irish tourist and a female flight attendant on Vietnam Airlines flight VN54 from London that landed in Hanoi on March 2, the same as Nhung's. Both are being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in the capital.

The three others are in Da Nang Hospital in central Vietnam - two British tourists and a saleswoman of an electronics shop who received them as her customers.

Among 19 active cases that tested negative for the first time was a 61-year-old man in Hanoi who boarded Vietnam Airlines flight VN54 from London to Hanoi on March 2 along with Nhung, and a 55 year-old man living in Saigon’s District 8, returning from a crowded Islamic religious event in Malaysia.

So far, the nation has confirmed 148 infections, including 131 active cases. The earlier 17 cases were discharged after treatment.

Many active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners visiting from the same regions. Starting March 22, Vietnam has suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers.

Vietnam has reported over 81,000 people entering Vietnam from March 7 to 24. Among them were 36,911 foreigners. They have been asked to enter quarantine for 14 days and submit health declarations.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 21,000 people globally as it spread to 198 countries and territories.