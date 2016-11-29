VnExpress International
2 arrested for throwing stones at buses on Vietnam highway

By VnExpress   November 29, 2016 | 09:58 am GMT+7

The teen boys in Lam Dong Province said they did it for fun after drinking.

Police in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have arrested two teen boys for throwing stones at running buses that damaged many vehicles and injuring a passenger last week.

The 17-year-old boys have admitted to the dangerous act on a national highway early on Friday morning. They said they did so “for fun” and “to get sober from drinking the previous night.”

Police said they broke a number of windows on five buses and broke the jaw of a woman passenger.

Police are evaluating the damage and will open a criminal probe if necessary.

Stone-throwing has been a regular nightmare for drivers and people traveling across central Vietnam. Several people were caught for throwing stones at running vehicles last year, but they were often minors and were let go.

A court in central Vietnam last year sentenced a 17-year-old boy to four years in jail for throwing stones at two buses running on a national highway, which caused a passenger to lose his left eye.

He told the court that he did it “for fun.”

Stone-throwing attack on Vietnam expressway sends bus driver to hospital

Tags: Vietnam traffic
