stone-throwing-attack-on-vietnam-expressway-sends-bus-driver-to-hospital

The bus after being hit by a stone on Hanoi-Hai Phong Highway on Tuesday night. Photo courtesy of the transport company

A bus driver had to be hospitalized in northern Vietnam after someone threw a stone into his vehicle on Tuesday night.

Le The Tien, 38, was driving the bus on Hanoi-Hai Phong Highway through Hung Yen Province at around 7:20 p.m.

The vehicle with more than 30 passengers was moving at more than 100 kilometers per hour and a stone went flying through the glass in front of the driver, hitting his left hand.

His company had to send another bus to carry the passengers.

The company has asked the police to investigate the incident and improve security on the highway, saying that a tragic crash could have happened.

The managers of the important highway, which links Hanoi and the port city of Hai Phong, in May asked police to help end the dangerous act of stone throwing, which has haunted drivers in central Vietnam for years.

Several were caught for throwing stones at running vehicles last year, but they were often minors and were let go.

A court in central Vietnam last year sentenced a 17-year-old boy to four years in jail for throwing stones at two buses running on a national highway, which caused a passenger to lose his left eye.

He told the court that he did it “for fun.”

