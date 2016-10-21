VnExpress International
13-year-old ‘driver’ causes chaos on bus rampage in northern Vietnam

By Phuong Son   October 21, 2016 | 02:08 pm GMT+7
The private car seriously damaged in the crash. Photo by VnExpress/Son Duong

Luckily nobody died, but one girl was injured after being knocked off her bicycle.

A 13-year-old boy caused a string of accidents behind the wheel of a 29-seat bus in the northern province of Bac Giang on Thursday.

Seeing the bus parked by the roadside, the boy climbed into the driver's seat, turned the key that was already in the ignition, and sped off.

An eyewitness said that the bus crashed into a 7-seat car parked on the pavement and then hit a girl who was cycling, before slamming into a nearby house.

Fortunately, the girl only suffered minor injuries, but both the car and the bus were badly damaged.

Leaving the driver’s seat, the boy panicked and cried. A local official said that the boy was suffering from a mental illness.

Police are investigating the accident.

