Screening: Raining Cats and Frogs

Director: Jacques-Remy Girerd

Casts: Michel Piccoli, Anouk Grinberg, Annie Girardot

In this animated feature, the world is engulfed by a mighty flood, and farmer Ferdinand (Michel Piccoli); his wife, Juliette (Laurentine Milebo); and their son struggle to survive. Ferdinand, a former ship's captain, converts his barn into an ark and rounds up animals from the nearby zoo. The rescued animals get along well, until food runs short and the carnivorous creatures began to view their companions as lunch. Ferdinand must convince everyone to work together until the waters recede.

French with Vietnamese subtitles

Ticket price: VND60,000 ($2.7)

Tickets are available at BHD Star Mega Mall Thao Dien