Vietnam slips to eighth position on global beauty chart

The online beauty pageant magazine Missology calculates the nation's total points by achievements of the national representatives in five beauty pageants: Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International, Miss Supranational, and Miss Earth.

Vietnam earned 120 points after Tuong San’s achievement in a top 8 finish at Miss International; 200 points each from Ngoc Chau's top 10 finish at Miss Supranational and Luong Thuy Linh’s top 12 finish at Miss World; 50 points thanks from Hoang Thuy’s performance at Miss Universe; and 16 points from Hoang Hanh’s performance at Miss Earth.

Hoang Thuy at the Miss Universe 2019 contest wearing a costume based on the traditional coffee filter. Photo by Miss Universe.

Thailand topped this year's global beauty rankings with a total of 690 points. Thai representatives won the crowns at Miss International and Miss Supranational, finished in the top 5 at Miss Universe, top 20 at Miss Earth and top 40 at the Miss World paegants.

Other countries in the top 10 Missosology rankings are: Puerto Rico, Mexico, Colombia, the U.S., Indonesia, the Philippines, Venezuela and Nigeria. 9 out of the top 10 this year were also in the top 10 in last yeart. South Africa, who was fourth in 2018, slipped out of the 10 this year.

Vietnam's fifth position last year was achieved by Nguyen Phuong Khanh, who was crowned Miss Earth 2018, H’Hen Nie, a top 5 finish at Miss Universe and Minh Tu, who was among the top 10 finalists at Miss Supranational.