VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Style

Vietnamese contestant’s filter coffee-inspired costume a hit at Miss Universe

By Long Nguyen   December 9, 2019 | 11:10 am GMT+7

With her audacious filter coffee-inspired costume at the Miss Universe pageant, Vietnam’s Hoang Thuy became one of the favorites to win.

Her costume made it to the Instagram page of the beauty contest while online beauty pageant magazine Missosology named Thuy as one of its 10 finalists of Miss Universe 2019. However, after making the top 20 she failed to qualify for the final round on Sunday night.

At Atlanta in the U.S., in the National Costume Competition, her "Ca Phe Phin Sua Da" (Filter Coffee With Condensed Milk And Ice) featured headgear that looked like a coffee filter and she carried a giant spoon.

Designed by Tran Nguyen Minh Duc, the costume features a bedazzled jumpsuit with lots of beading and details, the spoon and headpiece. There was originally a skirt representing a cup, but Thuy reportedly found it difficult to walk in.

Hoang Thuy wears the 

Hoang Thuy in her filter coffee-inspired costume. Photo by Miss Universe.

"Filter coffee with condensed milk is a favorite drink for many foreigners," Thuy had said before leaving for the U.S.

This is for the second year in a row that the Vietnamese contestant wore a food-related costume. Last year H’Hen Nie wore a banh mi (bread)-inspired costume, which wowed the audiences and helped her finish in the top five, the best ever result achieved by a Vietnamese contestant.

The 68th Miss Universe contest this year attracted 93 contestants.

Hoàng Thùy trình diễn trang phục cafe phin
 
 

Vietnamese contestant’s filter coffee-inspired costume a hit at Miss Universe

Hoang Thuy's performance at Miss Universe 2019.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnamese beauty filter coffee costume Miss Universe pageant contest
 
Read more
Vietnam designer’s latest collection reveals stitch of 90s nostalgia

Vietnam designer’s latest collection reveals stitch of 90s nostalgia

Hanoi Brick Cave blurs boundaries to remain connected

Hanoi Brick Cave blurs boundaries to remain connected

Vietnamese beauty to don filter coffee-inspired costume at Miss Universe pageant

Vietnamese beauty to don filter coffee-inspired costume at Miss Universe pageant

A-listers’ endorsement means Cong Tri rises in fashion pecking order

A-listers’ endorsement means Cong Tri rises in fashion pecking order

Atrium gives depth and vastness to Saigon house

Atrium gives depth and vastness to Saigon house

Yellow brilliance as Hollywood star shines in Cong Tri outfit

Yellow brilliance as Hollywood star shines in Cong Tri outfit

Former US first lady dons Cong Tri outfit

Former US first lady dons Cong Tri outfit

 
go to top