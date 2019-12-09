Vietnamese contestant’s filter coffee-inspired costume a hit at Miss Universe

Her costume made it to the Instagram page of the beauty contest while online beauty pageant magazine Missosology named Thuy as one of its 10 finalists of Miss Universe 2019. However, after making the top 20 she failed to qualify for the final round on Sunday night.

At Atlanta in the U.S., in the National Costume Competition, her "Ca Phe Phin Sua Da" (Filter Coffee With Condensed Milk And Ice) featured headgear that looked like a coffee filter and she carried a giant spoon.

Designed by Tran Nguyen Minh Duc, the costume features a bedazzled jumpsuit with lots of beading and details, the spoon and headpiece. There was originally a skirt representing a cup, but Thuy reportedly found it difficult to walk in.

Hoang Thuy in her filter coffee-inspired costume. Photo by Miss Universe.

"Filter coffee with condensed milk is a favorite drink for many foreigners," Thuy had said before leaving for the U.S.

This is for the second year in a row that the Vietnamese contestant wore a food-related costume. Last year H’Hen Nie wore a banh mi (bread)-inspired costume, which wowed the audiences and helped her finish in the top five, the best ever result achieved by a Vietnamese contestant.

The 68th Miss Universe contest this year attracted 93 contestants.