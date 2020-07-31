Hanoians mass test for Covid-19 after fresh outbreak

"Following city administration guidelines, those returning from Da Nang City and neighboring Quang Nam Province were urgently tested for Covid-19," said Dang Thi Hong, deputy chairperson of Thanh Cong Ward People's Committee.

Da Nang, a popular tourism destination that attracted thousands of tourists after the government eased social distancing, has now become the country’s Covid-19 hotspot after 99 days without a single case of local transmission.

As of Friday morning 93 people have been diagnosed with the disease since it resurfaced in the community on July 25, 79 of them in Da Nang.