Central province hooked on boiled fish

"Every day, my two sisters and I burn our ovens from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m., processing around 500 kilograms of fish and squid. The price of small squid are VND180,000 ($7.8) per kilogram, and VND30-60,000 ($1.3-2.6) for fish," said Nguyen Thi Thanh, 59, boasting 29 years of experience.