Margot Robbie talk of the show in Cong Tri creation

The "Birds of Prey" star, in the black V-neck outfit, revealed her charm and sense of humor on the British comedy chat show last weekend.

The design was created using Lanh My A fabric, a natural silk woven and dyed with local fruit in Vietnam's Mekong Delta, according to Cong Tri. The designer added it represented many cultural features from across Vietnam.

Margot Robbie paints a sophisticated picture while responding to the talk show legend. Photo courtesy of Nguyen Cong Tri.

The "Taylor Suit" forms part of Tri's new dew-inspired collection presented at New York Fashion Week last September. It was described as one of the most creative collections of the event.

Last month, American actress Kristen Bell was spotted in a lime green, high necked jumpsuit from Tri's new collection while attending 2020 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Earlier, American actresses Sienna Miller, Julia Garner and singer Camila Cabello also donned outfits from his latest collection.

Margot Robbie is an Australian actress. She has appeared in "The Legend Of Tarzan", "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot", "Suicide Squad", and "I, Tonya". Her latest movie, "Birds of Prey", in which she plays DC comics villain Harley Quinn, will hit big screens this weekend.