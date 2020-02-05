VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Style

Margot Robbie talk of the show in Cong Tri creation

By Nhu Anh   February 5, 2020 | 03:14 pm GMT+7

Joining the Graham Norton Show, the Australian actress opted for an asymmetrical design from Cong Tri's latest collection.

The "Birds of Prey" star, in the black V-neck outfit, revealed her charm and sense of humor on the British comedy chat show last weekend.

The design was created using Lanh My A fabric, a natural silk woven and dyed with local fruit in Vietnam's Mekong Delta, according to Cong Tri. The designer added it represented many cultural features from across Vietnam.

Margot Robbie in Cong Tri design. Photo by Facebook/Nguyen Cong Tri.

Margot Robbie paints a sophisticated picture while responding to the talk show legend. Photo courtesy of Nguyen Cong Tri.

The "Taylor Suit" forms part of Tri's new dew-inspired collection presented at New York Fashion Week last September. It was described as one of the most creative collections of the event.

Last month, American actress Kristen Bell was spotted in a lime green, high necked jumpsuit from Tri's new collection while attending 2020 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Earlier, American actresses Sienna Miller, Julia Garner and singer Camila Cabello also donned outfits from his latest collection.

Margot Robbie is an Australian actress. She has appeared in "The Legend Of Tarzan", "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot", "Suicide Squad", and "I, Tonya". Her latest movie, "Birds of Prey", in which she plays DC comics villain Harley Quinn, will hit big screens this weekend.

Bộ sưu tập Xuân Hè 2020 của Công Trí
 
 

Margot Robbie talk of the show in Cong Tri creation

Tri's new dew-inspired collection in New York Fashion Week last September.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese designer Cong Tri Margot Robbie fashion
 
Read more
Hollywood starlet embraces neon green trend with Cong Tri creation

Hollywood starlet embraces neon green trend with Cong Tri creation

Color of dusk inspires top Vietnamese designer

Color of dusk inspires top Vietnamese designer

Shutters illuminate joys of green living

Shutters illuminate joys of green living

Vietnamese beauties unveil soft spot for risky slit

Vietnamese beauties unveil soft spot for risky slit

Miss Universe 2007 to hit the catwalk for Cong Tri

Miss Universe 2007 to hit the catwalk for Cong Tri

'Scandalous’ outfits cause stir among fashion lovers

'Scandalous’ outfits cause stir among fashion lovers

Classic blue: Vietnam stars embrace the dusk sky

Classic blue: Vietnam stars embrace the dusk sky

Michelle Obama wears Cong Tri outfit in Singapore

Michelle Obama wears Cong Tri outfit in Singapore

 
go to top