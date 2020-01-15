Hollywood starlet embraces neon green trend with Cong Tri creation

The "Good Place" star arrived on the blue carpet last Sunday, wearing a lime green jumpsuit with a high neck, tailored wide legs and dramatic cape.

American media and technology page Popsugar maintained Tri's dress made Kristen Bell resemble a superhero, while the American TV program Today Show website called the outfit one of the most gorgeous looks of the night.

Bell won the 2020 Critics' Choice #SeeHer Award, which recognizes women who "push boundaries on changing stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape."

Kristen Bell dressed for success during her acceptance speech. Photo by Facebook/Cong Tri.

The dress, called "Gemma Jumpsuit", forms part of Tri's new dew-inspired collection presented at New York Fashion Week on September 10. It was described as one of the most creative collections of the event.

Last week, American actress Cara Santana also opted for a Cong Tri gown for the InStyle Golden Globes after party in LA.

Earlier, American actresses Sienna Miller, Julia Garner and singer Camila Cabello had chosen outfits from his latest collection to wear on special occasions.

After Tri's participation at New York Fashion Week last February and September, several celebrities, including Hollywood stars like Beyonce, Katy Perry, Kate Bosworth, Gabrielle Union, Cobie Smulders and Sophie Turner, have been seen strutting his designs.

Kristen Bell is an American actress and singer. She has appeared in movies including "Polish Wedding", "Reefer Madness", "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "Good Place", a popular American TV series.