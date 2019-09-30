VnExpress International
Cong Tri’s heads-turning Emmy dress wins international kudos

By Long Nguyen   September 30, 2019 | 05:34 pm GMT+7

The dress actress Julia Garner wore at Emmy 2019 has won designer Cong Tri gushing praise from the likes of Elle and Vogue.

Listing the dress as one of ten best dresses of the night, Hollywood Reporter said: "Julia Garner positively glowed in a vibrant purple, single-sleeved Cong Tri gown, with Lisa Eisner jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals." 

American actress Julia Garner won a trophy for best supporting actress at the 71st Emmy Awards last Sunday in California, the U.S.

Julia Garner glowed in a vibrant purple, single-sleeved Cong Tri gown. Photo by AFP.

Vogue Australia, examining the celebrities’ "head-to-toe look" at Emmy 2019, included the dress in its list of "the look vying for first place," as it asked readers to cast their vote for the best dressed celebrity that night.

The Elle magazine, meanwhile, called the dress "a masterful combination of one-shoulder silhouette and a difficult-to-pull-off violet purple."

The Yahoo website termed it a "breathtaking red carpet look."

The outfit was part of Tri's new dew-inspired collection presented at the New York Fashion Week on September 10. It was described as one of the most creative collections of the event. 

The Vietnamese designer has acquired an international following with several celebrities, especially Hollywood stars like Beyonce, Katy Perry, Kate Bosworth, Gabrielle Union, Cobie Smulders and Sophie Turner choosing to wear his creations on important occasions.

The list from Hollywood Reporter included American actress Michelle Williams with her strapless custom Louis Vuitton gown, an asymmetric green silk charmeuse gown from Zendaya, and the pink-and-red custom blouse and red crepe cummberbund skirt worn by Mandy Moore.

Before the latest Emmy awards, singer Camila Cabello also chose a one-sleeved top featuring a puffed shoulder from Tri’s new collection for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Nevada, the U.S.

Bộ sưu tập Xuân Hè 2020 của Công Trí
 
 

Cong Tri's new collection was introduced in New York Fashion Week, September 2019.

