Cong Tri’s dew-inspired collection presented in New York

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk served as vedette for the show on Tuesday. She wore a colorful premium organza high-low skirt decorated with dyed ostrich feathers. Photo by AFP.

Hosk also wore a white off-the-shoulder gown to start the show at the Gallery I Spring Studios in New York. Photo by AFP.

Another white sheer dress in the collection. According to the NYFW website, Tri's collection is state-of-the-art and a fascinating story to be told. Photo by AFP.

American model Sara Grace wore an asymmetrical black dress. Photo by AFP.

Tri’s cut-out designs with low cut v-necks emphasized the feminine. Photo by AFP.

Model Georgia Fowler in a braless low cut white bodysuit and a fluted sleeve jacket decorated with feathers. Since 2015, the liberating braless trend has gained greater traction. Photo by AFP.

A thigh-high slit gown with a low cut v-neck. Photo by AFP.

English model Leomie Anderson walked in a sequin bodysuit ornamented with crystal stones. Photo by AFP.

A dress with huge highlighted shoulder, inspired by 80's fashion. Photo by AFP.

An one sleeve dress with a side hip cutout. The designer used a lot of premium fabric, including taffeta, satin and organza in his new collection. Photo by AFP.

4 dresses representing 4 parts of the show with different styles: From day dresses to evening gowns with dark colors, asymmetrical outfits and cutout dresses with crystals, sequin. Photo by AFP.

NYFW is one of the most famous fashion events internationally. Taking place from September 6 to 14 this year, it introduces Spring/Summer collections of many designers around the world, Cong Tri is the only Vietnamese representative.

Tri, a leading name on Vietnam’s fashion scene, debuted at the world-famous fashion week in New York early February this year.

He has acquired an international following with several celebrities, especially Hollywood stars like Beyonce, Katy Perry, Kate Bosworth, and Sophie Turner choosing to wear his creations on important occasions.