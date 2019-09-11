VnExpress International
Style

Cong Tri’s dew-inspired collection presented in New York

By Y Ly   September 11, 2019 | 03:07 pm GMT+7

60 designs in designer Cong Tri's new collection, inspired by dew, were introduced at the New York Fashion Week.

As the last model to walk in the show, the Swedish model wore a colorful premium organza high-low skirt.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk served as vedette for the show on Tuesday. She wore a colorful premium organza high-low skirt decorated with dyed ostrich feathers. Photo by AFP.
Hosk wore a white dress to start the show at the Gallery I Spring Studios in New York on September 10.

Hosk also wore a white off-the-shoulder gown to start the show at the Gallery I Spring Studios in New York. Photo by AFP.
A white sheer dress in the collection. According to NYFWs official website, Tris collection is state-of-the-art and a fascinating story to be told.

Another white sheer dress in the collection. According to the NYFW website, Tri's collection is state-of-the-art and a fascinating story to be told. Photo by AFP.
American model Sara Grace, whose beauty has been described as ethereal, in a black dress. Tris debut collection at NYFW this February was covered by fashion magazine Vogue and received acclaim.

American model Sara Grace wore an asymmetrical black dress. Photo by AFP.
Tri focused on cut-out designs with low cut v-neck dresses in this collection. 

Tri’s cut-out designs with low cut v-necks emphasized the feminine. Photo by AFP.
Model Georgia Fowler in a white bodysuit. 

Model Georgia Fowler in a braless low cut white bodysuit and a fluted sleeve jacket decorated with feathers. Since 2015, the liberating braless trend has gained greater traction. Photo by AFP.
A thigh-high slit gown with a low cut v-neck. After Tris debut in New York in February, many celebrities chose his designs to wear on special occasions and on stage, including Kate Bosworth, Rita Ora and Beyoncé.

A thigh-high slit gown with a low cut v-neck. Photo by AFP.
English model Leomie Anderson walked in a sequin bodysuit ornamented with crystal stones.

English model Leomie Anderson walked in a sequin bodysuit ornamented with crystal stones. Photo by AFP.
A dress with huge highlighted shoulder, inspired from the 1980s style.

A dress with huge highlighted shoulder, inspired by 80's fashion. Photo by AFP.
A sexy one sleeve dress with a side hip cutout.

An one sleeve dress with a side hip cutout. The designer used a lot of premium fabric, including taffeta, satin and organza in his new collection. Photo by AFP.
4 dresses representing 4 parts of the show with different styles.

4 dresses representing 4 parts of the show with different styles: From day dresses to evening gowns with dark colors, asymmetrical outfits and cutout dresses with crystals, sequin. Photo by AFP.

NYFW is one of the most famous fashion events internationally. Taking place from September 6 to 14 this year, it introduces Spring/Summer collections of many designers around the world, Cong Tri is the only Vietnamese representative.

Tri, a leading name on Vietnam’s fashion scene, debuted at the world-famous fashion week in New York early February this year.

He has acquired an international following with several celebrities, especially Hollywood stars like Beyonce, Katy Perry, Kate Bosworth, and Sophie Turner choosing to wear his creations on important occasions.

Cong Tri's collection at the New York Fashion Week.

