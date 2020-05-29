Kelly Rowland wows The Voice Australia with Cong Tri creation

Kelly Rowland in Cong Tri dress for the Blind audition of The Voice Australia 2020. Photo courtesy of The Voice Australia.

The American singer, 39, drew attention and applause when she appeared in a Cong Tri creation – a turquoise mini dress with a plunging neckline, oversized shoulders and a large waist tie – for the Blind audition episode of The Voice Australia as a judge on Sunday.

"Kelly Rowland stunned viewers on The Voice Australia with her bold fashion choice. All eyes were on the former Destiny’s Child when she stepped out in a bright blue mini dress with massive, eye-catching shoulder pads," wrote Ireland news site Extra.ie.

Australian media was also agog about Rowland's fashion statement.

"As if meeting the latest Voice artists hasn't been enough water cooler fodder, coach Kelly Rowland had to go all out on her Blind Auditions getup, a stunning turquoise creation by designer Cong Tri," gushed Australian newspaper Nine. "It's the perfect choice going into the intense competition of Blinds, especially given the new addition of the divisive Block button. With these power shoulders, there's nothing this Destiny's Child can't do, and it's proof she means business."

The Cong Tri dress draws inspiration from the 80s. The design was first introduced at the New York Fashion Week in September 2019, in the Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Cong Tri said the dress is made of high-end materials used by famous designer brands like Valentino, Oscar de la Renta and Dior.

Rowland’s agent contacted Cong Tri about the dress in April. The dress is custom made for Rowland’s curves. The Covid-19 pandemic made shipping difficult, but it did reach the singer in time for the show.

This design has been worn by some celebrities in Vietnam, notably singer Ho Ngoc Ha.

Kelly Rowland and Ho Ngoc Ha in the same dress designed by Cong Tri.

After the New York Fashion Week, Cong Tri’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection stayed in the U.S. for celebrities to wear at events and photoshoots for the Vogue magazine.

Kelly Rowland is a former member of Destiny’s Child, one of the world’s best-selling girl groups of all time. She has also released four studio albums and sold over 30 million records as a solo artist. Her work has earned several accolades, including four Grammy Awards. Rowland has been a judge with The Voice Australia since 2017.

Last month, German-American supermodel Heidi Klum wore a sequinned mini dress by Cong Tri in a TV show called "Making the Cut". In March, rising American female rapper Lizzo appeared in a Cong Tri outfit – an oversized yellow dress – on the cover of the Glamour magazine.