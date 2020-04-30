Cong Tri dress offers Heidi Klum pearly appeal

Heidi Klum appeared in an off-the-shoulder dress featuring a deep V-cut neckline. She customized Tri's creation by making the sleeves slip off of her shoulders and down her arms, adding an appealing touch.

According to Vietnamese designer Cong Tri, making outfits for Heidi Klum has always been his dream because he admires her beauty, talent and contribution to the international fashion industry.

Heidi Klum (L) in Cong Tri's dress. Photo courtesy of Cong Tri.

"When I learned Heidi Klum chose my dress for the most important episode in a fashion competition, I was thrilled," Tri said.

Last month, American singer Lizzo also opted for an oversized yellow dress made by Cong Tri.

Other American actresses including Sandra Oh, Sienna Miller, Julia Garner and singer Camila Cabello, have also appeared in Cong Tri’s outfits. After his participation in New York Fashion Week in February and September 2019, several celebrities have since been seen in his designs.

In January, fashion website Fashionista called Tri part of a "new generation of designers poised to shake up the red carpet."

Heidi Klum, 47, is a model, businesswoman and fashion designer.

"Making the Cut" is a high-budget new fashion competition series available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, in which emerging designers are tested with different tasks and challenges.