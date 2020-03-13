VnExpress International
American rapper hits Glamour cover in Cong Tri creation

By Tam An   March 13, 2020 | 11:00 am GMT+7

Lizzo flaunts her beauty in an oversized yellow dress by Vietnamese star designer Cong Tri on the magazine’s latest Mexican cover.

The American artist chose the dress with long sleeves and a sky-high slit to highlight her dark complexion for Glamour’s March issue, available online.

Using high-quality silk, the designer custom-made the outfit for the flamboyant hip hop queen.

Lizzo in Cong Tri dress on the front cover of Glamour. Photo by Instagram/lizzobeeating.

Lizzo, 32, is an American singer-songwriter, rapper, and flutist, known best for songs like "Juice", "Boys", and "Good As Hell". She gained eight nominations at the Grammy Awards 2020 and won three: Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Last month, American actress Sandra Oh also chose a Cong Tri dress to wow critics at an Oscar party when Australian star Margot Robbie wore an asymmetrical design from the Vietnamese designer to attend British comedy chat show Graham Norton Show.

Other American actresses, Sienna Miller, Julia Garner and singer Camila Cabello, have also donned the Cong Tri’s outfits.

In January, fashion website Fashionista said Tri is part of a "new generation of designers poised to shake up the red carpet".

After his participation in the New York Fashion Week in February and September 2019, several celebrities have been seen wearing his clothes.

American rapper hits Glamour cover in Cong Tri creation

Cong Tri's new collection at New York Fashion Week in September, 2019.

