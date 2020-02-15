Cong Tri dress wows critics at Oscar party

A silver sequined gown with a feather collar and low V-cut was her choice for the party in Beverly Hills last weekend after the Academy Awards ceremony.

U.S. fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar named the dress one of the most glamorous at the party. American news program Today Show website said Oh "glittered from head to toe" in the dress.

Oh has won among others two Critics’ Choice Awards for the acclaimed movie "Sideways" and TV series "Killing Eve" and two Golden Globes for "Killing Eve" and TV series "Grey’s Anatomy".

Sandra Oh in a Cong Tri gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo by Instagram/bellanaijaonline.

Several days ago Australian star Margot Robbie wore an asymmetrical design from Cong Tri's latest collection.

Last month American actress Kristen Bell was spotted in a lime green, high-necked jumpsuit from Tri's new collection at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Other American actresses, Sienna Miller, Julia Garner and singer Camila Cabello, have also donned the Vietnamese designer’s outfits.

Last month fashion website Fashionista said Tri is part of a "new generation of designers poised to shake up the red carpet".

After his participation in the New York Fashion Week last February and September, a number of celebrities have been seen wearing his clothes.