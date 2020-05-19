VnExpress International
Hanoi home a cut apart

By Minh Trang   May 19, 2020 | 01:00 pm GMT+7

A leaning roof, warm interior reflect modern, capital design of a Hanoi house.

The five-story gem is located at an intersection in Hanoi.

The roof gives the architecture a unique look.

Its sloping roof provides a sense of dynamic and mindfulness, not inhibiting the neighbor’s view.
Traditional details such as shutters, close up wooden doors and purlin structure with tiled roof have been integrated into modernism space.

A balcony allows occupants a great seat at the opera of daily life.

The large shutters cover the exterior.

The shutter system promotes the relationship between homeowners and the nature.

Starcase is always filled with natural light, thanks to the glass windows with wooden shutters.

Bedroom with a view of the outside.

Doors act as shutters, allowing light and sound to penetrate and maintaining the connection between the inside and outside.

The large surface covering the glass window acts as a protection layer to ensure the occupant’s privacy.

Wooden furniture offers a traditional look.

The brown color of wooden furniture creates the coziness.

Photos by Trieu Chien

