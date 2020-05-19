Hanoi home a cut apart

|
The five-story gem is located at an intersection in Hanoi.
Its sloping roof provides a sense of dynamic and mindfulness, not inhibiting the neighbor’s view.
Traditional details like shutters, closed up wooden doors, a purlin structure and tiled roof combine with the modern layout.
A balcony allows occupants a great seat at the opera of daily life.
Large shutters allow ample light and shade.
Nature sneaks into frame.
Glass balustrades add to the spatial and airy appeal.
The bedroom offers quiet repose from the city bustle.
A corner window designed to offer a multi-lit perspective.
Privacy is ensured by two large metal shutters.
Wooden furniture add an earthy touch to an urban interior.
All-in-all, a home that resonates with warmth.
Photos by Trieu Chien