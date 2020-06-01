VnExpress International
Ha Long pentagon more than the sum of its corners

By Minh Trang   June 1, 2020 | 10:29 am GMT+7

A fortress-like design in bustling Ha Long Bay hides a tranquil and nature oriented heart.

Creating a space where people can live in a forest, the architects designed a pentagon within a pentagon that establishes spatial layers of interior and semi-exterior spaces filled with greenery.

The villa features a lot of plants in the semi-exterior space between the two, which serves as a place for gardening, sightseeing and other activities. The exterior layer is made by rough exposed concrete, which is similar the stone found in Ha Long Bay. 

Bedroom with a view of greenery.

Surrounded by nature, the villa harmonizes with the natural environment and becomes place where residents can look at the bay as well as connect with their neighbors via multiple windows on the outer layer.

Dozens of trees are planted on the roof. 

The villa blueprint.

Photos by Hiroyuki Oki

