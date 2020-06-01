Ha Long pentagon more than the sum of its corners

|
Located on a 500-meter-square plot in Ha Long Town, the northern province of Quang Ninh, the house stands out among its neighbors in an environment beset by booming tourism.
Architects designed a pentagon within a pentagon that establishes layers of interior and semi-exterior spaces filled with forest-like greenery.
A rough, exposed outer shell of concrete, mimicking stone found across Ha Long Bay, adds a sense of perspective and distancing.
Many a family take root in the bedroom.
Large panes of glass offer discreet views of the bay without compromising on privacy.
Trees add a green, jagged edge to the symmetrical terrace.
The villa rendered in 3D.
Photos by Hiroyuki Oki