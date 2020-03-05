VnExpress International
Style

Floating house draws on elemental design

By Minh Trang   March 5, 2020 | 04:02 pm GMT+7

Earth, water and sky meet in a house on a central Vietnam hill.

Located in the area of 2 ha, with a shrimp farms in the front, the house in the central province of Khanh Hoa is surrounded by fruit trees on the top of a rock hill.

The 2 hectare property, complete with shrimp farm out back, reaches towards the firmament.
The view from the top sloping down to where the main house is located, opening up to a vivid landscape. The homeowners wants to have a unique house and stay close with the nature.

Its modernist design blurs the line between interior and vivid landscape.
To meet his demands, architectures from Idee Architects decided to build the house on two blocks stacked on one another. The main block is located on the highest are of the land while the other block is under.

Idee Architects built the house across two blocks stacked atop one another to accommodate the sloping topography.
The main area of the house lies under a mango tree, with a view of mountains and a large terrace.

The symmetrical structure, guarded by a giant mango tree, lies in stark contrast with its idyllic surroundings.
The high and wide glass doors help the indoor and outdoor spaces harmonize together.

Views of the distant mountains and body of water provide a sense of spatial tranquility and calm.
The doors can be fully opened, making the living room become a huge terrace.

With its doors fully retractable, the living room adds to the terraced appeal.
A thick stone wall to insulate the west of the building and create the harmonizing with the surrounding landscape. 

To the west, a thick stone wall offers both protection and privacy.
The house is built is maintain the use of the old mango garden facing the effect of urbanization and climate change. 

The house incorporates an entire mango garden, preserving it from the effects of urbanization and climate change.
The lake was expanded to take advantage of terrain and retain rainwater for irrigation and provide enough water to re-cultivating the mango garden in the dry months without rain.

The lake was expanded to retain rainwater for irrigation during dry spells.
Instead of the initial idea of building a green roof,  the architects opted for the solution to store rainwater with the water circulation on the roof, which also cool down the house on sunny days.

Architects opted for circulating stored rainwater via the roof, cooling the house on sunny days.
From the top, the roof, the swimming pool, the courtyard with rectangular volumes harmonize with the the shape of surrounding shrimp farms.

A glimpse of unparalleled harmony.
The house at night with a light system.

Expertly lit at night, the house adds little toward light pollution.

                                                                                                           Photos by Trieu Chien.

