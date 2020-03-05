Floating house draws on elemental design

|
The 2 hectare property, complete with shrimp farm out back, reaches towards the firmament.
|
Its modernist design blurs the line between interior and vivid landscape.
|
Idee Architects built the house across two blocks stacked atop one another to accommodate the sloping topography.
|
The symmetrical structure, guarded by a giant mango tree, lies in stark contrast with its idyllic surroundings.
|
Views of the distant mountains and body of water provide a sense of spatial tranquility and calm.
|
With its doors fully retractable, the living room adds to the terraced appeal.
|
To the west, a thick stone wall offers both protection and privacy.
|
The house incorporates an entire mango garden, preserving it from the effects of urbanization and climate change.
|
The lake was expanded to retain rainwater for irrigation during dry spells.
|
Architects opted for circulating stored rainwater via the roof, cooling the house on sunny days.
|
A glimpse of unparalleled harmony.
|
Expertly lit at night, the house adds little toward light pollution.
Photos by Trieu Chien.