Designer Tran Hung goes translucent with London debut

Hung’s Spring - Summer 2020 collection featured 20 new designs. Walking the runway as vedette, Vietnamese model Khanh Linh wore two sheer beige dresses during the show last Sunday.
The sheer dress ornamented with rich gold flakes was presented at the end of the show. This was Hung’s debut at the London Fashion Week, which was held September 13-17 with the participation of nearly 90 fashion houses and more than 60 shows.
Hung chose a lot of prom dresses for his debut. His designs were seen as a romantic mix of Asian and Western influences, that latter prominent via hand embroidery on silk.
The designer also embraced his strengths in using organza, tulle, taffeta and brocade fabric.
The tambour beading technique was used a lot by the Vietnamese designer. This is a technique developed in Europe in the 18th century, using a small hook to attach the beads to the ground cloth, not a needle. Many French fashion houses use it for their designs.
Corset dresses, trapeze dresses, off-the-shoulder dresses and sundresses with asymmetrical designs were a regular part of Hung’s new collection.
A red dress with dyed ostrich feathers, one of the most trendy accessories this year, was part of the collection. Hung simply said that his new collection was inspired by the crucial role played in every culture by women.