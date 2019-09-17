VnExpress International
Style

Designer Tran Hung goes translucent with London debut

By Y Ly   September 17, 2019 | 08:36 pm GMT+7

Tran Hung's new collection with pastel colors and sheer prom dresses was presented at the London Fashion Week.

Hung’s Spring – Summer 2020 collection features 20 new designs. Walking the runway as the vedette of the show, Vietnamese model Khanh Linh wore two beige sheer dresses.

The sheer dress ornamented with rich gold at the end of the show.

Hung chose a lot of ball dresses for his debut at London Fashion Week. His designs are seen as having a romantic style that mixes Asian and Western inspirations with hand embroidery on silk.

Hung chose a lot of ball dresses for his debut at London Fashion Week. The designer also embraced his strength in using familiar material such as organza, tulle, taffeta, brocade fabric.

It can be seen that tambour beading technique was used a lot by the designer. This is a technique developed in Europe in the 18th century, using a small hook to attach the beads to the ground cloth, not a needle. Many French fashion houses used it for their designs.

Corset dresses, trapeze dresses, off-the-shoulder dresses and sundress with asymmetrical designs appeared regularly in Hung’s new collection.

A dress with dyed ostrich feather, one of the most popular material this year. Talking about his new designs, Hung said that 

Tags: Vietnam Tran Hung design London Fashion Week
 
