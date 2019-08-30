Designer Tran Hung to make his London Fashion Week debut

Tran Hung will showcase his latest collection at the London Fashion Week next month. Photo courtesy of Tran Hung.

Hung’s collection of 20 designs will be presented at Victoria House, Bloomsbury Square in central London, a venue with ancient architecture that has hosted many shows by the world’s leading designers.

The London Fashion Week will be held September 13-17 with the participation of nearly 90 fashion houses and more than 60 shows.

Tran Hung was born in 1988 in the northern agricultural province of Yen Bai. Over the last 3 years, Hung has launched four fashion collections, which includes children’s designs that he showcased at the Vietnam Junior Fashion Week this year.

Hung’s designs are seen as having a romantic style that mixes Asian and Western inspirations with hand embroidery on silk and organza.

Some of his costumes have appeared on the websites of many major international fashion magazines like Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and Elle.