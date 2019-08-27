VnExpress International
Designer showcases collection for children

By Y Ly   August 27, 2019 | 02:30 pm GMT+7

Do Manh Cuong has showcased his signature minimalistic dresses at a kid’s fashion week in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnamese designers collection for children

The collection presented on Sunday had 30 dresses in Cuong’s familiar minimalistic design that focused mainly on comfort.

Vietnamese designers collection for children - 1

He used black and white as the main colors in the collection, saying they go with any kind of skin.

Vietnamese designers collection for children - 2

The dresses had elegant details like roses and bows.

Vietnamese designers collection for children - 3

Cuong said he drew inspiration for the collection from his two adopted daughters.

"When I adopted these girls, I understood the feelings of parents. They always pay attention when it comes to dressing up their children," he said. "I want them to have more options to dress their princesses through this collection."

Vietnamese designers collection for children - 4

Every design in the collection also came in adult size so that the mother could wear matching clothes.

Vietnamese designers collection for children - 5

A retro design of an 80s-style dress that is currently trending.

Vietnamese designers collection for children - 6

A black asymmetrical dress with a large rose on the left shoulder.

