Designer showcases collection for children

The collection presented on Sunday had 30 dresses in Cuong’s familiar minimalistic design that focused mainly on comfort.

He used black and white as the main colors in the collection, saying they go with any kind of skin.

The dresses had elegant details like roses and bows.

Cuong said he drew inspiration for the collection from his two adopted daughters.

"When I adopted these girls, I understood the feelings of parents. They always pay attention when it comes to dressing up their children," he said. "I want them to have more options to dress their princesses through this collection."

Every design in the collection also came in adult size so that the mother could wear matching clothes.

A retro design of an 80s-style dress that is currently trending.

A black asymmetrical dress with a large rose on the left shoulder.