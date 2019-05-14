Natural materials add chic value to Vietnamese designer’s collection

Do Manh Cuong, one of the top fashion designers in Vietnam, named his spring-summer Back To Nature. The Sydney show was divided into three sections.

Minh Tu, a Vietnamese top model, catwalks in a gray dress with a big 3D puff on the shoulder. The collection was shown outdoors against the background of the Sydney Opera House.

H'Hen Nie, Miss Universe Vietnam 2017, opened the show in a tight dress embracing the body curves, and a 3D flower detail on the bosom. The event featured 50 models, split equally into Vietnamese and foreigners.

Various hues of beige, folds of different sizes and shapes tucked in different areas of a dress; and bags made of natural materials like hemp, rattan and sedge that were once carried by Vietnamese women to the market give this show a special character. The designer said he hoped that the matching of linen costumes and rattan and bamboo accessories will become a favored trend among fashion lovers.

Linen has become a very popular material for spring-summer fashion dresses in Vietnam, given its tropical climate. The material is also natural and environmentally friendly.

The collection included simple and practical outfits including skirts, large-sized blouses, crop tops and long pants, and asymmetric split skirts.

More sophisticated designs featured the 3D effect and different layering techniques. Do Manh Cuong used large flower ribbons in many dresses.

The designer used asymmetric style to good effect, creating a youthful, trendy look. The cut around the chest, shoulders and waists are moderate and elegant, yet sexy.

After a wide selection of white, ivory, beige and brown colors, mossy, blue and nude pink colors added freshness to the collection.

A wide variety of designs were on display, including suits, pants, blazers and skirts with square pockets.

The collection also presents vests, shorts, pants, blazers, coats and T-shirts for men.

Cuong has previously organized shows in Los Angeles and several Vietnamese locations. The 38-year-old studied at the University of Industrial Fine Arts in Hanoi and pursued a degree in fashion in France.

Natural materials add chic value to Vietnamese designer’s collection Đỗ Mạnh Cường Xuân Hè 2019 Sydney

Photos by Kieng Can